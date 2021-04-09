BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $224,601.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00005259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,216 coins and its circulating supply is 909,428 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

