Bonded Finance (BOND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $1.64 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

