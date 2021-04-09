Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,647.

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$4.03. 29,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,302. The firm has a market cap of C$135.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.2394286 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.