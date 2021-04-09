Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,422.88 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,333.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,064.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

