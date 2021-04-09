Boosted Finance Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $84.14 or 0.00144135 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $67,901.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00290722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00766094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.01 or 1.00389208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00727616 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

