Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.37

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.37 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 6901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.
BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.
The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,168 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,268 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.