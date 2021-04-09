Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.37

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.37 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 6901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,168 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,268 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

