Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

