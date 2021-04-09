BorgWarner (BWA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – BorgWarner had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 28,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,475. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 195.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 286,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $689,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

