BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 53,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after buying an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

