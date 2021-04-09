BOScoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $5,355.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

