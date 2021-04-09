BOScoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,934.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $5,934.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 143.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.