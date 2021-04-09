Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 501,398 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.77.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.