Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208,417.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $208,417.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.00621575 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039847 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.