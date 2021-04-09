Bounce Token Hits Market Cap of $126.21 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bounce Token has a market cap of $126.21 million and approximately $27.37 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounce Token coin can now be bought for approximately $60.56 or 0.00103521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.00291069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00773673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,856.36 or 1.00603065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00745023 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

