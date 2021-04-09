Bounty0x Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,952.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $58,952.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00621601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00039805 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

