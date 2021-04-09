Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 239,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,358. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BOX has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

