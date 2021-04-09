BOX Token Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $71.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

