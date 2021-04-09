Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

