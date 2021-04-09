Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BDN stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

