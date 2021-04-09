Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.16 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $131.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,056. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.