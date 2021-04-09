Bremer Bank National Association Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.