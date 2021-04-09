Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 195,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

