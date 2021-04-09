Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.