Bremer Bank National Association Has $7.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 828,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,093,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

