Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 1,586 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

