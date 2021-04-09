Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 626 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $804.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,219. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $440.00 and a one year high of $802.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

