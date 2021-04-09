Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,106 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 263,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,184,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

