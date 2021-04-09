Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,359 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.