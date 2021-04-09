Bremer Bank National Association Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,265.71. 18,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,080.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,823.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,187.60 and a 1 year high of $2,284.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

