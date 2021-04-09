Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $2.18

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $52.70 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00292794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00766836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.11 or 0.99935203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00726626 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.