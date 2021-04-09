Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.09. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 292,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

