Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.71.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
NYSE BFAM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.77. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
