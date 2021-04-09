Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.77. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

