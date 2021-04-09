Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $84,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,066 shares of company stock worth $7,262,910 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

