Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 165,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of -562.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

