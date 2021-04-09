Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,371 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

BMY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $62.29. 122,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,820. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

