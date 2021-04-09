Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $206,400.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

BRX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 1,530,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

