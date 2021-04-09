Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.40 Million

Analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $258.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.10 million and the lowest is $253.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $237.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

