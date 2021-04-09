Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,820 shares of company stock worth $214,240,731. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $271.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.