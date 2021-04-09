Brokerages Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.75. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,585. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73.

