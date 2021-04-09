Brokerages Anticipate Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. Ecopetrol reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 1,130,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 964,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth $13,842,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.