Brokerages Anticipate Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE EQC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

