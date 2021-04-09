Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.32 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $109.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $111.89 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $117.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $411.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $419.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $447.88 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $511.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

GLNG stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

