Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $52.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $52.22 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.52 million to $206.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $206.58 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $206.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

