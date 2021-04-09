Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). Heron Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 931,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,290. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

