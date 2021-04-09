Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 421.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million.

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

