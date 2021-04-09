Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.20). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,999.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

