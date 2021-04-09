Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.43 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post $21.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.39 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $92.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $93.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.84 million, with estimates ranging from $119.71 million to $147.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.