Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.58). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,655,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,855,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,974. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.