Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TGTX stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 866,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,351,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.