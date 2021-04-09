Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. The Carlyle Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 792,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

